Bakersfield man gets 6 years in deadly shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in a 2019 shooting was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison.

Jose Santiago Velasquez, 52, entered the no-contest plea in November, court records show, and charges of second-degree murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and recklessly discharging a firearm were dismissed.

The shooting happened Dec. 28, 2019, after a “domestic disagreement” in which Velasquez told investigators Nicolas Villarreal and several other men tried to enter his home in the 1900 block of Missouri Avenue to fight his son, according to court documents.

Velasquez said he fired a warning shot but the men refused to leave, the documents said. He told detectives he then fired at Villarreal to protect his family.

Villarreal, 19, was struck in the chest and died at the scene.

Velasquez led investigators to an area of the backyard where he buried the revolver used in the shooting, the documents said.