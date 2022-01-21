Man gets 6 years in deadly East Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a man in East Bakersfield was sentenced Friday to six years in prison, court records say.

Oscar Valero, 48, entered the no-contest plea in November and charges of murder and possession of a firearm were dismissed. He has 330 days of custody credits.

Police arrested Valero on April 10 in the death of Richard Thomas Luevano, 43. Luevano’s body was found at a home near near East 3rd and Augusta streets.

