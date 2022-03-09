BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter and other charges in connection with a fatal stabbing.

A judge on Wednesday sentenced David Valles, 28. He pleaded no contest last month to voluntary manslaughter, attempted murder, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Valles was arrested in October 2019 in the death of Abrahim Mohamed Rajeh, 36, who was found suffering from stab wounds in the 1000 block of Lomita Drive in southeast Bakersfield, according to sheriff’s officials. Rajeh was taken to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead.