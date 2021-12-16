Bakersfield man gets 31 years in neighbor’s fatal shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of fatally shooting a neighbor in 2018 was sentenced Thursday to 31 years in prison.

Javier Saucedo, 48, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter last month and charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon were dismissed.

Saucedo was charged in the May 12, 2018, shooting death of Edgar Barajas Ruiz in front of a house on Stargaze Drive, in south Bakersfield. Ruiz, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police Ruiz and Saucedo had been drinking heavily in Saucedo’s driveway earlier that evening. Ruiz twice entered the house, once to look for Saucedo and another time to use the bathroom, according to statements contained in court filings.

Saucedo’s son told police his father, “does not like it when people enter his home,” and had once become upset when a neighbor brought food inside for the family without asking, according to the filings.

The son told police both men had mentioned different gang affiliations during the evening but kept drinking.

The second time Ruiz entered the home the men fought, and Ruiz and his brother — who also had been drinking — returned to Ruiz’s house. The brother told police they were standing outside and continuing to drink when shots were fired.

Saucedo turned himself in three days later.