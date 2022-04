BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl has been sentenced to 24 years in prison.

Robert Lee Perry, 29, was found guilty of multiple charges last month. He was sentenced Friday.

Perry was alone with the victim June 19, 2021, when he attacked her in a central Bakersfield home, according to prosecutors. Another person interrupted the assault.

Perry made calls from jail to try and prevent that person from testifying, prosecutors said.