Bakersfield man gets 11 years in infant son’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man received 11 years in prison Wednesday in the death of his 3-month-old son — who had trauma consistent with “shaken baby syndrome.”

Daniel Simental also received a prison term of three years and 11 months in a separate case in which he pleaded no contest to spousal abuse and false imprisonment with violence, according to court records.

Simental, 35, had faced charges of second-degree murder and assault on a child under 8 resulting in death in the killing of his son, Peyton Simental. Those charges were dismissed after he pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter.

Peyton became unresponsive Oct. 6, 2017, at a home on La France Drive, south of Belle Terrace and west of South H Street. He was first taken to Memorial Hospital then transferred to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where he died about a week later.

An autopsy revealed bruising to the brain and bleeding in the eyes — symptoms consistent with “shaken baby syndrome,” according to court filings. A doctor at Memorial Hospital told investigators he believed the baby had been shaken or beaten.

Prosecutors brought charges against Simental following a year-long investigation.