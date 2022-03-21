BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man faces up to 40 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for receiving child porn.

Monday, John Perry, 64, pleaded guilty in court to receiving material involving the sexual exploitation of minors, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California.

According to court documents, Perry received child porn on a cellphone in February 2020.

Perry also has a previous conviction for rape of a child in the first degree in Washington state, according to the documents.

Perry is due in court for his sentencing on June 27. The minimum penalty is 15 years in prison and the maximum is 40 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

This case was a Homeland Security investigation and is part of Project Safe Childhood, a national initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.