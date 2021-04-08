Bakersfield man faces trial in 1980s Southern California murders of 2 women

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man accused of killing two women in Southern California in the 1980s is now being tried in LA County.

Horace Van Vaultz, 65, was ordered to stand trial Tuesday and is due back in court on April 19. He faces conviction on two counts of murder after being arrested in 2019 by Burbank police. He is accused of killing Selena Keough in the city of Montclair in 1981 and Mary Susan Duggan in Burbank in 1986.

Vaultz’s case marks the first in LA County to be prosecuted because of investigative genetic genealogy, in which detectives access commercial DNA databases, load DNA material from the crime and can point toward a suspect and collect their DNA.