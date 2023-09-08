BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has identified and arrested the man who allegedly assaulted a GET Bus driver on Aug. 31., according to the department.

Police said detectives assigned to the case received tips from community members which led them to arrest Mariano Hernandez, 39, of Bakersfield.

Hernandez was arrested Thursday for charges associated with aggravated assault, mayhem and battery causing great bodily injury, BPD said.

He is being held on $150,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 11., according to court records.

According to the police department, Hernandez and a female GET Bus driver were involved in an argument in the 6200 block of Colony Street around 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 31.