ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man has died after being assaulted in Arvin in late November.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Adrian Constantino was seriously injured in an assault on Nov. 28 in the 700 block of Orange Street. He was taken to Kern Medical for treatment, where he died Dec. 1.

The Arvin Police Department is still investigating the assault.