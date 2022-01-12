Bakersfield man convicted of child molestation faces more than 100 years at sentencing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of 11 charges filed in connection with sexually molesting a 9-year-old girl faces more than 100 years in prison at his sentencing next month.

Prosecutors say Jesse Cruz, 39, faces a total prison term of 134 years. A jury convicted him Wednesday.

The molestation occurred between Jan. 1, 2018, and Feb. 3, 2021, according to prosecutors. Cruz bribed the victim to engage in the sex acts.

The victim’s mother found a cellphone containing photos and videos of the acts, prosecutors said.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 15.