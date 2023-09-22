BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man is convicted of attempted murder after beating his sleeping son with a sledgehammer in an unincorporated area of Ventura County, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

According to Ventura County District Attorney officials, on March 19, 2023, Anthony Nardini of Bakersfield and his son, 24, were staying with family in Ventura County after reconnecting after being estranged.

Nardini and his son engaged in a physical argument that was broken up by family, according to officials. Nardini left the house and returned to his son asleep and insisted others in the house go to sleep.

Nardini then grabbed a sledgehammer and beat his sleeping son, according to officials. The family rushed in after hearing the beating and Nardini fled through the backdoor.

The son was placed in a medically induced coma and ultimately survived, according to officials.

Nardini was found guilty of attempted murder, aggravated mayhem and assault with a deadly weapon. He is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on Nov. 1.

Nardini faces a life sentence in prison with the possibility of parole, according to Ventura County District Attorney officials.