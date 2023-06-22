BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested in April on suspicion of possessing and distributing child pornography was charged with two felonies on Wednesday, according to court records.

A court date was not listed for Mark Anthony Bellino on the Superior Court website as of Thursday afternoon.

Bellino was arrested April 30 after a search warrant was served at his home in the 300 block of E Street in connection to an online child sex abuse investigation, police said. Bellino was 66 at the time of his arrest, police said.