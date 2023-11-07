BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 42-year-old Bakersfield man has been charged with possession of child pornography following his arrest last month, according to court records.

Jared Anthony Martinez was charged Friday with a single felony count of possessing material depicting a minor engaged in sexual conduct, records show. He was arrested Oct. 13.

According to a probable cause declaration, police received a CyberTipline report of child porn uploaded to a phone linked to Martinez. Uploaded video files depicted girls under the age of 12 involved in sex acts, police said.

When questioned, Martinez admitted the phone number linked to the material belonged to him and he was the only user, according to the declaration.