Bakersfield man charged with child sexual abuse

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 69-year-old man is charged with multiple offenses related to sex acts with a child, according to court documents.

Rabul Cano, who goes by Rudy, is charged with 14 felonies and has been in custody on $1 million bail since his arrest in June, according to inmate booking and Superior Court records.

During a pretext phone call recorded by sheriff’s investigators, Cano did not deny the abuse and said, “I know my Lord has forgiven me,” according to the documents.

Among the charges against Cano are engaging in sex acts with a child 10 or younger and lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, court records say.

Cano has a preliminary hearing scheduled Dec. 7.