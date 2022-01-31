Bakersfield man arrested with guns, drugs, pulled over for previous pursuits, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 47-year-old Bakersfield man was arrested Sunday while driving with unregistered firearms and drugs, the man was wanted in connection to two previous vehicle pursuits on Jan. 8, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, officers pulled over a vehicle wanted in connection with two vehicle pursuits that occurred on Jan. 8, according to BPD. Those pursuits were canceled due to the “driver’s disregard for public safety.”

Officers later learned the pursuit suspect was Billy Thompson, 47, of Bakersfield, according to police. Thompson is a non-violent AB 109 early release offender.

After officers pulled Thompson over Sunday, his vehicle was searched, according to BPD. Police found cocaine base, fentanyl, and unregistered firearms. Thompson was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on charges of felon in possession of firearms, gang participation, possession of a controlled substance for sales, speeding over 100 miles per hour and other charges related to the previous vehicle pursuits.

If you have information regarding these incidents, call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.