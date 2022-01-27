Bakersfield man arrested on suspicion of rape and torture

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man who was released early for a prior crime has been arrested on suspicion of multiple offenses including rape, torture and mayhem, police said.

Jason Rodriguez, 36 was arrested Wednesday night in the 3300 block of California Avenue in connection with a sexual assault that occurred the day before, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release. He was taken into custody without incident.

Rodriguez is also suspected of being a felon in possession of a firearm and in possession of drugs while armed, kidnapping with the intent to kidnap rape, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of methamphetamine and heroin and had several warrants, police said.

Under AB 109, Rodriguez was classified as a non-violent offender and released in an earlier case where he was convicted of resisting an officer with violence and being a gang member and felon in possession of a firearm, police said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.