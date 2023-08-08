BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was arrested on suspicion of pimping and pandering a woman after a months-long investigation, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police say Darrell Meeken, 31, was arrested on Aug. 2 on Union Avenue without incident and booked into Kern County Jail.

Detectives began a human trafficking investigation involving a woman in February 2023, according to BPD. In June an arrest warrant was issued for Meeken.

Meeken is held at no bail and is scheduled for an appearance in court on Aug. 15, according to Kern County records.

This is an ongoing investigation, Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.