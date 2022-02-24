BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was arrested by the United States Marshals Service in Tennessee Thursday morning in connection to the killing of Johnny Cruz, 19, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

US Marshals arrested Bryce Vonta Williams, 25, of Bakersfield in Memphis, Tennessee for a warrant, put out by BPD in connection to the killing of Cruz and wounding another at a car meet on White Lane near Hughes Lane on Feb. 5., according to police.

Police say that Williams was identified as a suspect by investigators and later learned he had left California shortly after the shooting. US Marshals and BPD worked together to locate and capture Williams.

No other suspects are at large in this case, according to BPD.

Court records say Williams faces charges of first-degree murder, assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Williams’ extradition proceedings are pending at this time, according to BPD.