Bakersfield man arrested in sexual assault of elderly woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have arrested a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman over 80 then barricaded himself inside a bedroom with her, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Sergio Gonzalez, 30, of Bakersfield was arrested early Wednesday after officers forced their way into the woman’s home on Hughes Lane, near Valley Plaza mall, police said. He ignored commands and physical force was used to take him into custody.

Gonzalez was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of an elderly victim, elder abuse, burglary and other offenses, police said.

Police were sent to the home at about 4:35 a.m. after receiving a report of an intruder armed with a knife, according to BPD. Callers later said an elderly woman was trapped inside the home with a stranger.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111