Bakersfield man arrested in Northern California following pursuit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man from Bakersfield was arrested in Northern California after allegedly assaulting a woman, then leading authorities on a chase.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Eureka. Law enforcement there says they found Michael Caleb Reed, 35, in a vehicle, but he refused to get out and drove off.

Michael Caleb Reed, 35 / Photo: Eureka Police Department

During this pursuit a Eureka police officer was seriously hurt after he crashed his patrol vehicle. Another motorist was also taken to a hospital for treatment, the Eureka Police Department said.

Reed was later tracked down in Fortuna by the Humbodt County Sheriff’s Office where officials say Reed led deputies on another pursuit. Reed’s car was eventually stopped with a spike strip.

Reed was on active parole out of Bakersfield.