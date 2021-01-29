Bakersfield man arrested for impersonating peace officer: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who deputies say impersonated a peace officer and made traffic stops in his personal vehicle has been arrested.

David Fullerton, 40, was contacted by deputies Thursday on Charger Avenue in northeast Bakersfield, according to sheriff’s officials. Deputies found his tan GMC Yukon equipped with aftermarket law enforcement-style lights and sirens, and inside were a tactical vest, radio equipment, restraints and handgun ammunition blanks.

A search warrant served at Fullerton’s home on Quincy Street resulted in deputies seizing law enforcement-style gear and replica weapons, three operable guns and ammunition, and forged identifications, checks and credit cards, officials said.

Fullerton was booked on charges including impersonating a peace officer, felon in possession of a firearm and unauthorized use of the identification of others, deputies said.

It’s unknown how many victims there are in this case. Anyone who believes they are a potential victim is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110.