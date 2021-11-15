Bakersfield man arrested for drugs and weapons, multiple warrants near Buttonwillow

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was arrested during a traffic stop for drug and weapons charges and four outstanding arrest warrants.

On Friday around 11:40 p.m. Bandon Steffan, 40, of Bakersfield, was pulled over by a Kern County Sheriff’s deputy on Highway 58 near Wasco Way just east of Buttonwillow for a registration violation.

After stopping making the traffic stop, the deputy learned Steffan was on active probation and driving without a valid driver’s license and had two active misdemeanor and two felony warrants, according to the department. During a search of the vehicle the deputy found a large amount of what was believed to be methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in Steffan’s possession.

Burglary tools were also found in the vehicle including bolt cutters, two Sawzalls, and several other power tools.

Steffan was booked into the Kern County Jail for possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, expired registration, and active arrest warrants.

Steffan is due in court Nov. 16.