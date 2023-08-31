BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was arrested over the weekend after police received reports of a man walking inside the Valley Plaza Mall with a firearm in his pocket, police said in a news release.

BPD officers responded to reports of a bald man wearing all black with a firearm in his right pocket on Aug. 26, just before 3 p.m. When officers arrived, they located the suspect walking in the parking lot near Dave and Buster’s.

Police contacted the man, later identified as Lester Alexander, 40, of Bakersfield and found him in possession of a loaded firearm. Alexander is a convicted felon and was not allowed to possess a firearm.

He was arrested for charges associated with felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a loaded firearm in public and additional firearms related charges. He is being held without bail and is due in court on Sept. 12.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.