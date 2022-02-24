BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police arrested a man Thursday after he allegedly led authorities on a pursuit and crashed into a power pole Wednesday night in southwest Bakersfield.

BPD arrested Cesar Gonzalez, 32, on suspicion of auto theft, felony evading and an unrelated felony arrest warrant among other charges the department said.

Officers tried to pull over Gonzalez, who was driving a vehicle previously reported stolen, at Highway 99 and California Avenue just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night, according to police. BPD said Gonzalez was driving in a dangerous manner, so officers did not attempt a vehicle pursuit. He was followed by a Kern County Sheriff’s Office patrol helicopter instead.

Bakersfield Police said Gonzalez exited at California Avenue again and crashed into a power pole at Real Road and Palm Street. Power lines were downed in the crash and the vehicle caught fire.

Gonzalez and a woman passenger suffered injuries to their legs and were hospitalized for treatment, according to BPD.

Gonzalez was arrested and booked into Kern County Jail following medical treatment.