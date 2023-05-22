BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police arrested a man Friday night after he allegedly stabbed another multiple times in southeast Bakersfield.

BPD officers said a physical confrontation broke out between two men at a residence in the 2200 block of Earlene Court just before 8:30 p.m.

During the confrontation, officials said Jose Trejo, 30, of Bakersfield allegedly armed himself with a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times, the department said.

The victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. He has since been listed in stable condition.

Trejo was arrested for attempted murder and booked into the Kern County Jail. He is being held on $550,000 bail and is scheduled to be in court Tuesday.