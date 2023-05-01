BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was arrested for alleged possession of child sexual abuse material, according to police.

Bakersfield police officers, Homeland Security and the U.S. Secret Service served a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of E Street on April 30 in relation to an online child sex abuse investigation, officials said.

During the search, Mark Bellino, 66, of Bakersfield was arrested for allegedly possessing and uploading online child sexual abuse material.

Bellino was transported and booked into the Kern County Jail. Bellino was not listed as in custody, according to Kern County inmate records.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.