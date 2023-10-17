BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man is under arrest after allegedly shooting another at his residence on Bel Aire Way in southwest Bakersfield on Oct. 14th, according to police.

Initially, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Cherry Hills and Desert Hills drives on Saturday morning. The detective’s investigation later revealed the shooting happened at the alleged shooter’s, Joseph McVay, 51, of Bakersfield, a residence located at 6100 Bel Aire Way.

Officers found the shooting victim at the scene and was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

BPD said McVay and the victim knew each other and the victim was at McVay’s home when the shooting happened.

McVay, a convicted felon, was prohibited from possessing a firearm and was arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.