Bakersfield man arrested after returning to same Santa Clarita store he allegedly stole from earlier in the day

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was arrested by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies after he allegedly returned to shoplift from a department store he had shoplifted from just a few hours earlier.

LA County Sheriff’s deputies in Santa Clarita say they arrested 24-year-old Nathaniel Rios of Bakersfield.

Rios was arrested on Nov. 27 after he was detained by loss prevention officers at a Macy’s at Santa Clarita’s Valencia Town Center. The sheriff’s department said Rios walked out with several items without paying. Deputies were called when Rios was uncooperative with the store’s security.

Earlier in day, Rios is alleged to have stolen items from the same Macy’s but got away from security officers.

Rios was arrested for battery and petty theft, officials said.

Rios was released from jail the next day and is due in court on Jan. 28, 2020, according to a Los Angeles County inmate database.