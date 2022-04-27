BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man is facing several charges after leading officers on a high-speed chase and striking an occupied Bakersfield Police Department patrol car on Tuesday evening.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., BPD responded to a call about an armed carjacking in the 6000 block of Colony Street in South Bakersfield. After an investigation, officers found that a man flashed a handgun at the victim and stole their car at gunpoint.

Later that night, at approximately 11 p.m., BPD found the stolen car in the area of Airport Drive at Golden state Highway. Dontrel Louis, 26, failed to stop for police and led them on a high-speed chase. Refusing to stop, Louis ran the car through several locked gates in the 900 block of East Roberts Lane before he eventually struck the occupied BPD patrol car. No one was injured.

After the crash, the car became undrivable, and Louis was taken into custody without incident. The carjacking victim identified Louis as the suspect, and he was transported and booked into the Kern County Jail for carjacking, felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading, and other associated charges.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.