BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was arrested in connection to an illegal chop shop operation and the theft of a truck containing thousands of dollars worth of boots, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said Arturo Nolazco Marquez, 45, was arrested on Sept. 15 at his Bakersfield home in connection to a theft of a box truck containing about $50,000 worth of “Western-style” boots in San Luis Obispo County on Aug. 31.

Officials say investigators from San Luis Obispo County, CHP and the Bakersfield Police Department were able to trace the stolen truck, the boots and an illegal chop shop to Marquez.

According to CHP, while serving a search warrant at Marquez’s Bakersfield home, investigators found stolen vehicle parts, illegal firearms, ammunition and narcotics.

Marquez was not listed in custody in either Kern or San Luis Obispo counties as of Sunday night.