Bakersfield man and woman arrested on mail theft charges in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KGET) — Police arrested a man and woman from Bakersfield Tuesday after finding them in possession of hundreds of pieces of mail and Amazon packages addressed to residences in southeast Paso Robles.

Officers conducted a probation search on Jennifer Cavish and John Bell after finding them in a truck parked at a dead end around 10 p.m., according to the Paso Robles Police Department. Methamphetamine, shaved car keys, burglary tools, license plates and homemade community mailbox keys were found inside the truck.

Police said Cavish and Bell used one of the keys to access mailboxes in Paso Robles. Labeled keys were also found for community mailboxes in Tulare, Visalia and Bakersfield.

All letter mail recovered by police will go back to the post office for delivery, police said, and officers will contact those residents whose packages were found in the truck to schedule delivery.