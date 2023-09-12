VISALIA, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man was one of seven people arrested in a human sex trafficking detail conducted by authorities, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

TCSO said Andrew Rudolph, 41, of Bakersfield was arrested in detail after detectives with the Human Trafficking Unit, along with members of the Visalia Police Department, Tulare Police Department and Merced County District Attorney’s Office, conducted a human sex trafficking detail in the Visalia area over the weekend.

The objective was to identify suspects who solicit women for sexual favors in exchange for money through escort services and to also contact potential victims of human trafficking and offer services and assistance to them, according to TCSO.

Detectives also rescued six women who were victims of human trafficking and served one felony warrant, TCSO said.

If you or someone you know is a victim of Human Trafficking, please contact your local authorities or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.