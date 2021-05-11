Bakersfield man admitted to shooting other man after being pepper-sprayed: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused in a deadly shooting outside a convenience store said he fired after being pepper-sprayed, according to a court document.

Daniel Trejo-Calistro, 20, has pleaded not guilty to voluntary manslaughter, carrying a loaded firearm without registration and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded gun in connection with the May 1 shooting.

According to a probable cause declaration filed by Bakersfield police, Trejo-Calistro argued with Daniel Rios, 36, outside a Fastrip at Pacheco Road and South Union Avenue.

Rios pepper-sprayed Trejo-Calistro during the argument, the document says. Trejo-Calistro then drew a gun from his waistband and began firing in the crowded parking lot, according to the declaration.

Gunfire struck a vehicle occupied by the girlfriend and mother-in-law of one of the men, according to the declaration. They weren’t injured.

An officer wrote, “Trejo-Calistro and (Rios) fled the parking lot continuing the confrontation at which time Trejo-Calistro fired the firearm at (Rios) a second time,” striking and killing him. Rios was hit in the head and upper body.

Trejo-Calistro ran and tossed the gun in a trash bin, the document says. He broke into a private garage and tried to hide but was locate and arrested, according to the declaration.

Police recovered the gun and found a small amount of cocaine on Trejo-Calistro, according to the declaration. He admitted to the shooting after police read him a Miranda warning, the document says.

Trejo-Calistro is held without bail and due back in court June 2.

