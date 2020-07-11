Bakersfield man admits to crashing into vehicle, causing it to go into canal in June road rage incident: court document

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Court documents show a man arrested following a road rage incident in June admitted to ramming his vehicle into another causing it to go into a canal in south Bakersfield. The man told investigators the reason he did was because he was angry, according to a court document.

On June 23, while traveling southbound on Highway 99, investigators say Abel Almanza prevented the victim from exiting the freeway and then attempted to run them off the road, the document states.

Both vehicles then went off the freeway and started traveling eastbound on Hosking Avenue, when Almanza struck and collided with the victim’s vehicle causing it to veer from the roadway and go into a canal.

Almanza is accused of leaving the scene after causing the crash. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and is due in court on Wednesday, July 15.