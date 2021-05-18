Bakersfield Homeless Center’s Big Blue BBQ grill stolen from storage yard

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Homeless Center’s Big Blue BBQ grill was stolen on Monday night, the organization said on social media.

BHS staff actually built the grill themselves as a surprise present for CEO Louis Gill, who said he wanted the center to have one of their own they could use for fundraisers. Gill said staff surprised him with the grill in October 2019.

“My mom passed in September of 2019 and the staff worked hard to finish the project so they could surprise me in October,” he said. “It was beautiful and I admit (it) caused me to tear up.”

Gill said since the BHC hasn’t been able to have a fundraiser recently due to COVID-19, the grill was stored in a yard at 1420 Union Ave., where it was stolen sometime Monday night. Gill said someone cut the locks from the gates, cut the steel chains and stole the grill, which has an estimated value of up to $20,000.

Anyone with information on the grill’s location is urged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

