Bakersfield High School student arrested for having gun on campus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield High School student was arrested Tuesday for having a gun on campus, according to the Kern High School District.

The student was “found in possession of a firearm after being brought to the office for an unrelated reason,” according to KHSD spokesperson Erin Briscoe-Clark. The student was arrested and is facing criminal charges.

The district did not say if the firearm was loaded.

A KHSD police investigation found there was no indication that the student intended to use the weapon at school.

Bakersfield High School notified parents and guardians about the incident Tuesday evening.

“Providing a safe learning environment is a top priority, and the diligent work of BHS’s security, police officer, and Dean’s Office is to be commended,” Briscoe-Clark said.