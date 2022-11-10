BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Believing his mother was in danger from a drug cartel, Brandon Clark, high on methamphetamine and armed with an assault rifle, blasted his way into Bakersfield Heart Hospital five years ago.

Clark, whose mother worked as a nurse at the facility, prowled the hallways, frightening patients and staff. Upon leaving the building he was confronted and shot by police in the parking lot. He survived.

On Thursday, following arguments from his attorney asking the court to show mercy and give him probation, and from a prosecutor who sought a prison term of nearly 40 years, Judge John R. Brownlee, noting his decision likely wouldn’t make either side happy, sentenced Clark to 20 years and four months in prison.

A Kern County jury in June convicted Clark, 49, of multiple counts of assault with a gun, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, possession of an assault rifle and being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition.

Sentencing hearing

Clark’s attorney, Chief Assistant Public Defender Tanya Richard, told Brownlee before sentencing Clark didn’t go to the hospital intending to hurt anyone. His mental health issues and meth use resulted in him making a terrible decision, she said.

“He went because he was under the mistaken delusion that his mother was in danger,” Richard said. She said Clark has been sober since 2018.

Clark has strong family support and would be carefully supervised if released, Richard said. She noted Michelle Oxford, chief executive officer of the hospital and one of the people Clark confronted, wrote a letter also asking for the court to show mercy.

“This was driven by drugs,” Richard said of Clark’s actions. “This was driven by access to firearms.”

Prosecutor Ken Russell told the court the charges filed against Clark took into consideration his mental health issues. It was “a twist of fate” no one else was injured, he said.

Clark has prior felony convictions — including for illegal possession of a gun — yet still was in possession of firearms and “thousands and thousands” of round of ammunition, Russell said.

Although Clark’s actions were directed by a “misguided altruistic need” to save his mother, his conduct was still “outrageous,” the prosecutor said.

Weighing both arguments, Brownlee said he was taking Clark’s mental health issues into consideration but noted the far-reaching effects of Clark’s actions and the panic he caused.

Afterward, Russell said he’s relieved Clark won’t be a danger to anyone else for several years.

“People go to hospitals as a sanctuary and I believe the sentence should have been longer than what was given,” Russell said.

Storming the hospital

On Dec. 1, 2017, Clark, of Big Sur, Calif., threatened a security guard with a handgun then fired four rounds from an assault rifle into glass doors at the hospital’s employee entrance, according to court documents. He entered and pointed the gun at several people.

Witnesses said Clark told them he was looking for his mother. Investigators said in reports they don’t believe he intended to harm her.

Clark spent three minutes in the hospital then went outside where police confronted him in the parking lot. He was shot in the chest and taken into custody.

Blood tests revealed meth in Clark’s system, and the gunman’s stepfather told investigators Clark has a history of drug use and believes he’s infected by parasites.

Before going to the hospital, investigators said, Clark went to his mother’s house in Bakersfield and fired a single shot at the unoccupied residence.