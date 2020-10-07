Bakersfield health care biller charged with insurance fraud

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A health care biller has been arrested on multiple felony counts of insurance fraud and a misdemeanor theft count for allegedly submitting fraudulent claims to receive insurance payouts.

Joyce Barnes Gallatin, 44, is set to be arraigned Oct. 27 in Kern County Superior Court on allegations she submitted six fraudulent claims to AFLAC for chest X-rays between August 2018 to December 2019, according to the state Department of Insurance. She said these procedures were performed for her dependents by medical provider officers in Bakersfield, but those services were never provided, investigators say.

Four of the claims were for her dependent children, according to the Department of Insurance, and two for her spouse, who was not a covered member of the policy.

Gallatin had purchased a policy that promised to pay $75 per dependent per calendar year when a policyholder received one out of a number of listed procedures, including chest X-rays. She purchased the policy through her employer, Healthcare Billing Incorporated, in Bakersfield.