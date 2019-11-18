Bakersfield gang member killed woman in case of mistaken identity, report says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In the early morning hours of Oct. 5, a Bakersfield gang member saw someone he believed belonged to a rival gang in the parking lot of a liquor store on South Chester Avenue.

Keontay Shoemake fired once from his vehicle, he told police. Upon hearing his victim cry out, he realized he’d made a mistake, according to a recently filed court document.

The woman he shot wasn’t whom he thought she was.

Nevertheless, Shoemake got out of his vehicle and shot 38-year-old Sara Bustamante once more, he told investigators. He said he believed she was already dying when he fired the second shot.

Police arrested Shoemake last week upon serving a search warrant at his residence where officers found a .22-caliber revolver, according to the document.

Shoemake, 20, told investigators the revolver was the gun he used in the shooting behind Tommy’s Liquor at 2501 S. Chester Ave. Its serial number had been removed.

A woman with knowledge of the shooting told police Shoemake threatened to kill her and her family if she said anything about his involvement. She said she believed him because he’s a gang member and possesses firearms, the document says.

Shoemake is being held without bail on charges of first-degree murder, threatening with the intent to terrorize and tampering with the serial number of a firearm.

He’s scheduled to be formally arraigned Friday.