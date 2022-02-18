Killer author: Gang member who wrote book gets life without parole

Eric Nichols listens as family of the two men he was convicted of killing in 2020 address the court. Nichols was sentenced Feb. 18 to life without parole. Attorney Steve Meister is seated next to him.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After spending his youth running wild in the streets, Eric Nichols claimed he had changed his ways.

He was done slinging drugs, burglarizing homes, getting high and firing guns. In and out of custody both as a juvenile and adult, he swore he’d had enough.

Nichols even wrote a book, “Loc Tales: The True Story of a California Gangsta,” detailing his criminal exploits, including multiple shootings. He penned it while in prison in 2016.

He’ll have plenty of time to work on a sequel.

Nichols, 51, was sentenced Friday to life in prison for gunning down two men within a minute of each other on Aug. 4, 2020.

Before sentencing, Judge John W. Lua said Nichols would get the maximum allowed under the law for the “callous, senseless and heinous” killings. In total, Nichols received two terms of life without parole plus 25 years to life plus five years, with an additional 43 years and eight months tacked on.

Supervising Deputy District Attorney Gina Pearl, who prosecuted the case, said there was “a mountain of evidence” against Nichols.

Eyewitnesses, surveillance video and fingerprint evidence tied him to the slayings, she said. One of Nichols’ girlfriends led police to the murder weapon. Ballistics tests showed the weapon fired the spent casings located at the crime scene.

Nichols’ DNA was found on the gun.

That was enough for a Kern County jury to convict him of two counts of murder, plus carjacking and robbery for separate offenses that occurred Aug. 2 and 4, 2020.

Pearl said the motive for the killings is unknown. Paul Ray Shawn Dean, 47, and Jerome Patrick Davis, 37, died almost instantly after being shot at close range.

Before sentencing, Dean’s mother, led to a podium to give a victim impact statement, wept as she repeatedly asked one question: “Why?” Nichols showed no reaction as he listened to her and others speak of their grief.

Donte Heath, who said Dean was like a brother to him, told the court he felt physically ill the day of the shootings — even before he was notified of his friend’s death.

Heath recalled Nichols had called him in 2011. He said Nichols told him he was tired of living a life of crime and asked Heath to pray for him.

Heath believed Nichols had the potential to be a force for good. Now two men are dead, and a third will spend the remainder of his life behind bars.

“Two lives gone, three lives gone, when you could have made a better way, man,” Heath said.