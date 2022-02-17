Bakersfield gang member accused of raping, torturing ex he believed spoke with police: reports

Jason Rodriguez attempts to hide behind an attorney during his arraignment on charges including rape and torture.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man has been ordered to stand trial on charges he raped and tortured a former girlfriend whom he accused of speaking with police.

Jason Aaron Rodriguez is accused of punching and kicking the woman, putting a lit cigarette out on her forehead, whipping her with a belt, choking her and sexually assaulting her, newly-released court documents say. She escaped from Rodriguez’s hotel room after he fell asleep and contacted law enforcement.

Rodriguez, 36, is held without bail and due back in court Feb. 28. A judge on Thursday ruled there was enough evidence against him to move forward to trial.

Under AB 109, Rodriguez was classified as a non-violent offender and released in an earlier case where he was convicted of resisting an officer with violence and being a gang member and felon in possession of a firearm, police said.

According to court documents, the ex went to Rodriguez’s hotel room Jan. 25 to collect her belongings. Once inside, she told detectives, Rodriguez accused her of “snitching” to police about an earlier investigation.

She said she tried to leave but he grabbed her by the neck and forced her to sit, according to the documents. He slapped her in the face until she fell, kicked her in the stomach and punched her sides, the filings say.

Rodriguez then forced her into the bathroom, where he cut off chunks of her hair, the woman told police. He burned her with the cigarette, shoved her to the bed and put a loaded gun in her mouth, she said according to the documents. He told her he would “blow her head off,” she said.

Police searched Rodriguez’s vehicle and found a loaded handgun with an “obliterated” serial number, heroin, methamphetamine, prescription pills, a digital scale and cash, the filings say.

Rodriguez also faces, in separate cases, charges of burglary and robbery, and a charge of spousal abuse, according to court records.