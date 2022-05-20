BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying three suspects wanted for arson.

The suspects were last seen lighting a car on fire at the corner of East Brundage and Kincaid Street on April 26. They left the crime scene in a silver 2004 Ford Expedition with a large sticker on the rear window.

The suspects are known to frequent the 900 block of South Union Avenue.

The suspects are described as two Hispanic males with average builds and a heavy-set Hispanic woman. One man has a shaved head, and the other has dark hair.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call fire investigators at 661-326-3699.