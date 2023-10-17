BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people wanted for questioning in connection to the railroad yard fire on Oak Street, BFD said in a news release.

Sunday’s large debris pile of creosote railroad ties blaze began at approximately 2:55 p.m. at the intersection of Oak Street and California Avenue and continues to smolder Tuesday.

Fire officials describe the first suspect as a white or Hispanic man who was last seen wearing a purple shirt, purple hat, white bandana and blue jeans.

The second suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man last seen wearing a plaid jacket with a brown hood and blue shorts with white stripes.

According to BFD, the two men walked west along the railroad tracks toward Oak Street after the fire started.

Anyone with information is asked to call arson investigators at 661-326-3699.