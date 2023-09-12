BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking the community for its help in identifying a man suspected of starting a fire at Secure Care Self-Storage, according to a news release from the department.

BFD said the suspect allegedly started a fire at the storage facility located at the intersection of Truxtun Avenue and Oak Street on Sept. 4. at approximately 7 a.m. The suspected arsonist was seen leaving the area heading east through the railroad yard.

The fire caused major damage to several storage units and destroyed their contents, according to fire officials.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his mid-thirties with a thin to medium build who stands six feet one inch tall and wears a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white durag, a gray Quicksilver hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored jeans and Adidas slides.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call 661-326-3691 or email arson@BakersfieldFire.us.