BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a person suspected of starting a fire at a Home Depot in southwest Bakersfield, according to a release from the department.

The blaze caused major fire damage to lumber and the exterior of the Home Depot, officials said. BFD said the suspect was last seen leaving the Home Depot at 4700 Gosford Road on Saturday Feb. 18, around 3 a.m.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early to mid-20s with short black hair. He was last seen wearing dark colored pants, a plaid long sleeve shirt, and black shoes, riding a scooter.

Anyone with information regarding this fire or the suspect is asked to call the Bakersfield Fire Department at 661-326-3691 or email arson@bakersfieldfire.us