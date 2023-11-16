BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Department of Justice.

Officials say James Escandon, 39, of Bakersfield, was allegedly found in possession of a stolen semi-automatic handgun on Oct. 18.

Escandon has prior convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Officials say it is prohibited for Escandon to posses ammunition and guns.

If Escandon is convicted he faces a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to DOJ officials.