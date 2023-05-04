BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for a man wanted for questioning regarding an arson fire in southwest Bakersfield.

The fire happened on April 21 at about 7 p.m. on Yeager Way, according to the fire department,

Fire officials describe the man as bald, 35 to 40 years old. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, camouflage shorts, tan boots and he was riding a black bicycle.

Anyone with information is urged to call BFD investigators at 661-326-3911.