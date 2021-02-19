Bakersfield farmer arrested in online child sex sting, attorney confirms

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local farmer is accused of trying to meet a minor for sex during online communications he had with an undercover investigator in a child sex sting, his attorney confirmed Friday.

Travis Fugitt, of Fugitt Farming & Harvesting, was arrested Sunday on charges of trying to reach a minor online to commit a crime and trying to arrange to meet a minor for sex, according to sheriff’s arrest information. It’s also alleged he went to an arranged meeting place to meet a minor.

Defense attorney Kyle J. Humphrey confirmed he is representing Fugitt and that the arrest occurred as a result of an online sting.

“There’s always more to the story than accusations,” Humphrey said. He added that there was no minor victim involved.

With these types of cases, Humphrey said, the person targeted really doesn’t know who he’s communicating with, and “for all he knows it could be some guy in his 40s living in his mom’s basement.”

No charges had been filed against Fugitt as of Friday afternoon.