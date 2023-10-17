Dr. Hemmal Kothary pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield doctor charged three years ago with misdemeanor spousal battery has pleaded to a different charge, according to a Santa Barbara prosecutor.

Dr. Hemmal Kothary pleaded no contest Monday to a misdemeanor and infraction for disturbing the peace, Deputy District Attorney Diane Dills said.

The spousal abuse charge hasn’t been dismissed, but if Kothary stays out of trouble for a year and completes other negotiated terms, then the District Attorney’s Office will dismiss both misdemeanors and he’ll be sentenced on the infraction, Dills said. That would result in a fine, no jail time.

Kothary’s attorney had not responded to requests for comment as of late Tuesday afternoon.

Kothary was charged in connection with an incident that occurred in July 2020 in Santa Barbara County. Details were not contained in documents obtained by 17 News.